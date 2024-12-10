Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows mildly higher open for India; Asia markets mostly higher
Markets Live: Markets here are likely to engage in stock specific action in the absence of major domestic triggers, apart from keeping an eye out for Chinese imports, exports and trade data today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, December 10, 2024: As investors keep an eye out for US inflation data scheduled for Wednesday for clues regarding a rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week, markets here are likely to engage in stock-specific trade today.
Actions by Foreign institutional investors, who net bought Indian equities worth Rs 724.27 crore on Monday (domestic institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,648.07 crore during the trading session), are also expected to be a key driver in the absence of other major domestic triggers today. Chinese imports, exports and trade data will also be on investors' radar.
At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,716, around 20 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 had ended Monday's trading session on a lower note. The Sensex shed 200.66 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 81,508.46, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,619, down 58.80 points, or 0.24 per cent, from its previous close on Friday.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended higher by 0.50 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively. FMCG stocks were the worst hit among the sectoral markets, with the Nifty FMCG index falling by 2.22 per cent, dragged by Godrej Properties, Tata Consumer, and Marico. This was followed by Media, Auto, Banking, OMCs, and Healthcare indices, with fell up to 2.02 per cent on Monday.
Notably, Nifty Financial Services, IT, Metal, Realty and Consumer Durables indices managed to eke out some gains during the trading session.
In a major development, the government on Monday appointed Sanjay Malhotra, currently serving as secretary in the Ministry of Finance, as the 26th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a three-year term, effective December 11. Malhotra, 56, succeeds Shaktikanta Das, who will demit office on Tuesday. READ MORE
Apart from that, foreign direct equity investment witnessed a 45 per cent jump at $29.8 billion in the first six months of the current financial year, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Gross foreign direct investment, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings and other capital, saw 29 per cent rise at $42.3 billion during April-September. READ MORE
Moreover, inflows into corporate bond funds have risen to multi-year highs in recent months. The inflows into corporate bond funds jumped sharply in September 2024 to a multi-year high of Rs 5,039 crore. Investors poured in another Rs 4,644 crore in October. Including around Rs 2,200 crore estimated inflows in November, the three month tally rises to Rs 11,883 crore. READ MORE
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Tuesday, as traders there assessed Beijing’s announcement of 'more proactive' fiscal measures and 'moderately' looser monetary policy next year to boost domestic consumption.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, that had risen nearly 3 per cent following the announcement, extended its gains by another 3 per cent on Tuesday morning, climbing 3.2 per cent. The CSI 300 was also trading higher by 3.66 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 2.58 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 had climbed 0.32 per cent, while the Topix was higher by 0.41 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi had gained 2.27 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was up 4.6 per cent, even as investors there continued to monitor the country’s political situation.
However, global shares had turned lower on Monday as traders focused on US inflation data, while chip stocks fell. That apart, Beijing's promise of more stimulus measures and the sudden collapse of the Syrian government boosted oil and gold prices more than 1 per cent.
US inflation data this week could cement a December interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week. China's decision on Monday to alter the wording of its stance toward monetary policy for the first time since 2010 helped global sentiment. Beijing pledged to introduce stimulus to encourage economic growth next year.
The rapid collapse over the weekend of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule complicates an already fraught situation in the Middle East.
Friday's US monthly employment data was strong enough to soothe any concerns about the resilience of the economy, but not so robust as to rule out a rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 2.05 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 871.68.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 240.59 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 44,401.93, the S&P 500 fell 37.42 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 6,052.85 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 123.08 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 19,736.69.
Shares of chip maker Nvidia fell 2.5 per cent after China's market regulator said it had opened an investigation into the company over suspected violation of the country's anti-monopoly law.
European shares closed at their highest levels in six weeks on Monday, led by mining and luxury stocks, after China's promise of renewed stimulus. The STOXX 600 index edged up 0.1 per cent, and notched its eighth consecutive session of gains.
Last week's US November payrolls report showed 227,000 jobs were created, compared with expectations for a rise of 200,000, while October's hurricane-distorted number was revised up.
Markets now imply an 85 per cent chance of a quarter-point cut at the Fed's December 17-18 meeting, up from 68 per cent ahead of the jobs figures, and markets have a further three cuts priced in for next year. The next test is Wednesday's US inflation report.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 per cent to 106.16.
US Treasury yields rose as traders waited to see whether stubbornly high price pressures could derail expectations for a Fed rate cut next week. The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 5 basis points to 4.203 per cent, from 4.153 per cent late on Friday.
The European Central Bank is widely expected to deliver a quarter-point cut on Thursday.
In Asian markets, Chinese stocks and bonds rallied after China's Politburo was quoted as saying that the country will adopt an "appropriately loose" monetary policy next year, rather than a "prudent" one, marking the first time it has changed the wording of its stance in around 14 years.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed higher by 0.88 per cent.
This week is full of central bank meetings, aside from the ECB's. The Swiss National Bank could cut rates by as much as half a point given slowing inflation, as could Canada's central bank when it meets on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday and is one of the central banks expected to hold fire, while Brazil's central bank is set to hike again to contain inflation.
In France, President Emmanuel Macron had yet to name a new prime minister after Michel Barnier's minority government collapsed last week over his austere budget. Geopolitical concerns lifted both oil and gold.
Spot gold gained 1.1 per cent to $2,662.98 per ounce, and US gold futures settled 1 per cent higher at $2,685.50. Oil prices rose over 1 per cent, with Brent futures settling up 1.4 per cent at $72.14 per barrel. US crude finished up 1.7 per cent at $68.37.
Bitcoin fell 5 per cent to $95,519 on Monday. It is down 7.1 per cent from the year's high of $103,647 on December 5. (With inputs from Reuters.)
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors pump over Rs 11K crore in corporate bond funds in 3 months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Inflows into corporate bond funds have risen to multi-year highs in recent months with the risk-reward dynamics of AAA-rated corporate bonds improving significantly vis-a-vis government securities (g-secs), especially in the near term.
The inflows into corporate bond funds jumped sharply in September 2024 to a multi-year high of Rs 5,039 crore. Investors poured in another Rs 4,644 crore in October. Including around Rs 2,200 crore estimated inflows in November, the three month tally rises to Rs 11,883 crore. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Money matters - States' pension bill growth slowed in FY23, says RBI report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth in the pension bill of states and union territories (UTs) slowed in 2022-2023 (FY23), showed the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, which was released on Monday. Besides, as many as seven states saw a decline in their pension bills during FY23.
Data available in the handbook for 31 states and UTs showed that the pension bill rose by 11.7 per cent to Rs 4.67 trillion (revised estimates) in FY23 from Rs 4.18 trillion in FY22. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China targets Nvidia with antitrust probe, escalating US chip tensions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China said on Monday it has launched an investigation into Nvidia Corp over suspected violations of the country's anti-monopoly law, in a move widely seen as a retaliatory shot against Washington's latest curbs on the Chinese chip sector.
The statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announcing the probe did not elaborate on how the US company, known for its artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming chips, might have violated China's anti-monopoly laws. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries seeks up to $3 bn loan to refinance debt due in 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries is in talks with banks for a loan of as much as $3 billion to refinance debt due next year, according to people familiar with the matter. About half a dozen banks are in discussions with the Indian conglomerate for the loan, which would be syndicated to wider market in the first quarter of 2025, the people said, who asked not to be named as discussions are private. Terms have not been finalised yet and could be subject to changes, the people added. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Quant Funds: Algo-driven approach reduces human bias, risk of style drift
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Mutual Fund recently launched the SBI Quant Fund. Its new fund offer (NFO) opened on December 4, 2024, and will close on December 18, 2024. Currently, 11 fund houses manage quant funds with assets worth Rs 9,013.6 crore.
Quant funds adopt a systematic, rules-based approach to stock selection and portfolio management. They don’t rely on fund managers to make investment decisions. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FDI equity flows up 45% at $29.8 billion in H1FY25, shows govt data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign direct equity investment witnessed a 45 per cent jump at $29.8 billion in the first six months of the current financial year, according to data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows comes after a contraction in inflows for three consecutive financial years: FY22, FY23, FY24.
Gross foreign direct investment, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings and other capital, saw 29 per cent rise at $42.3 billion during April-September. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fuelling growth, taming inflation to top Sanjay Malhotra's agenda at RBI
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sanjay Malhotra moves to head the country's central bank — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — at a time when the retail inflation is ruling above the comfort zone and the economic growth has slowed down.
So, the first and foremost task will be to rein in inflation, measured by consumer price Index (CPI), and align it with the target of 4 per cent, and take steps to support economic growth. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Change of guard: Who is Sanjay Malhotra, Centre's pick as new RBI governor?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ahead of the presentation of Budget FY26 in February next year, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra gave a patient hearing to industry bodies on November 7 and received their pre-Budget recommendations.
Little did anyone expect that in a month’s time, the soft-spoken Malhotra will be leaving the Budget-making exercise behind and heading to Mint Street to become the next Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Six years of Shaktikanta Das's leadership as Mint Road's helmsman
Stock Market LIVE Updates: It’s a reform that never received the credit it deserved. It incorporated some of the best practices from global central banks on consultation ahead of policy formulation; feedback from regulated entities (REs) and trade bodies; and structured meetings with banks’ chief executive officers and senior compliance officials.
Over 400 circulars were withdrawn. It was the central bank’s ‘open-door policy’ aimed at fostering better engagement with REs. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shaktikanta Das - More hits than misses in six-year tenure as RBI governor
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On balance, Shaktikanta Das’ six-year tenure as governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ending on Tuesday, was successful. He shielded India’s financial system from several challenges and crises.
Das took charge on December 12, 2018, after Urjit Patel stepped down. Having done his master’s from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, Das had served as secretary, Department of Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra succeeds Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ending weeks of speculation, the government on Monday appointed Sanjay Malhotra, currently serving as secretary in the Ministry of Finance, the 26th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a three-year term, effective December 11.
Malhotra, 56, succeeds Shaktikanta Das, who will demit office on Tuesday after successfully shielding the country’s financial system from numerous challenges during his six-year tenure, the second longest in RBI’s history. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal's pursuit of 'bruised blue-chips'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Being a stock market investor is a constant quest to identify potential multibaggers. While the market continuously presents opportunities, recognising them at the right moment and having the conviction to fully commit is a big challenge. Consequently, only a select few domestic investors have achieved billionaire status solely through their investments.
Raamdeo Agrawal’s networth of over $2.5 billion largely draws from the success of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) — now valued at $7 billion — which he co-founded with his friend Motilal Oswal nearly four decades ago as a small securities firm. Yet, beneath his business triumphs lies a passion for stock picking, a skill that remains at his very core. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch on Dec 10 - Vi, Metropolis, MapmyIndia, TaMo, LIC, PFC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metropolis Healthcare's board has approved the acquisition of specialised cancer diagnostics player Core Diagnostics, valuing Core at Rs 246.8 crore. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Financial Services, Auto indices eye breakouts, show technical charts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Financial Services Index is currently confined within a consolidation range between 24,875–24,550. A close above 24,875 would signal a bullish breakout, opening the door to higher resistance levels at 25,200.
Conversely, a close below 24,550 would indicate bearish momentum, with the next support levels at 24,380, 24,180, and 23,975. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today - Wall St. in red, FIIs, Property Share listing, Gold & Oil up
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The key benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, are likely to react to mixed global cues in Tuesday's session, given the absence of major domestic triggers.
At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 50 points higher at 24,753 levels, hinting at an upbeat start. In the previous session, the Sensex shed 200.66 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 81,508.46. Similarly, Nifty settled at 24,619, down 58.80 points, or 0.24 per cent. READ MORE
First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 7:44 AM IST