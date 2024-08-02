GST collections in July jumps 10.3% to Rs 1.82 lakh crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

GST collections in July jumped 10.3 percent to around Rs 1.82 lakh crore, following domestic transactions in goods and services, official data released showed. Total refunds stood at Rs 16,283 crore in July. Net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection after accounting for refunds was over Rs 1.66 lakh crore, a growth of 14.4 per cent. Gross revenues from domestic activities grew 8.9 percent to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in July. The GST revenue from imports jumped 14.2 percent to Rs 48,039 crore, data showed.