TTK Prestige hits 52-week high as board OKs Rs 200-cr share buyback

TTK Prestige board approved share buyback of up to Rs 200 crore at a price of Rs 1,200 per equity share.

The company will buyback up to 16.66 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing upto 1.2% of the total paid-up equity shares of the company.

The buyback offer size represents 9.88% and 9.88% of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company based on the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company as on 31 March 2024, respectively.

The buyback price fixed at Rs 1,200 per equity share, representing a 25.63% premium to Thursday closing price of Rs 955.15 on the BSE.