Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GTN Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 46.51 crore
Net profit of GTN Industries reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 46.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales46.5149.60 -6 OPM %3.40-2.92 -PBDT1.51-2.15 LP PBT0.58-3.06 LP NP0.45-2.43 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Neeraj Chopra starts with 89.34 throw, qualifies for final

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 6: Sensex drops 1,259 pts from high, ends 166 pts down; Nifty below 24k

Parliament LIVE: Sheikh Hasina came to India at a very short notice, Jaishankar tells Rajya Sabha

Apple may use plastic body, instead of aluminium, in Watch SE 2024: Report

Nazara arm buys assets of US gaming content platform DeltiasGaming.com

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon