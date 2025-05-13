Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Falls 1.5%

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has added 7.09% over last one month compared to 15.57% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 9.71% rise in the SENSEX

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd lost 1.5% today to trade at Rs 600.25. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.53% to quote at 37327.48. The index is up 15.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 1.3% and Wipro Ltd lost 1.26% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 10.48 % over last one year compared to the 13.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has added 7.09% over last one month compared to 15.57% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 9.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3230 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37723 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 955 on 21 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 525.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:30 AM IST


