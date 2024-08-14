Business Standard
Havells India scores CG2+ in corporate governance performance

Havells India scores CG2+ in corporate governance performance

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Havells India announced that CARE Analytics and Advisory (CAAPL) has assigned the rating 'CG 2+' (CG Two Plus) to the overall performance of corporate governance of the company.
Grading is assigned on a six-point scale with CG 1 being the highest and CG 6 being the lowest. CAAPL's CG grading is a measure of overall performance of the corporate governance on the following broad range of parameters. The CG rating is valid for a term period of one year from the date of issuance.
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

