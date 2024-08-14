Havells India scores CG2+ in corporate governance performance

Grading is assigned on a six-point scale with CG 1 being the highest and CG 6 being the lowest. CAAPL's CG grading is a measure of overall performance of the corporate governance on the following broad range of parameters. The CG rating is valid for a term period of one year from the date of issuance.

Havells India announced that CARE Analytics and Advisory (CAAPL) has assigned the rating 'CG 2+' (CG Two Plus) to the overall performance of corporate governance of the company.