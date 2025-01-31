Business Standard

HCL Technologies and Microsoft partner with Cricket Australia

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

To enhance user experience of live matches on Cricket Australia Live app

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and Microsoft, have partnered with Cricket Australia (CA) to leverage generative AI (GenAI) to enhance the way fans experience live matches via the Cricket Australia Live app.

The app's new AI Insights matchday companion feature provides fans with a regular feed of text-based updates as matches progress. The feature uses AI rooted in a deep understanding of cricket to identify key narratives, player performances and notable milestones that go beyond the live scores and commentary, giving new context and insight to what is happening on the field.

 

The AI Insights matchday companion launches today at the Day-Night Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the CommBank Women's Ashes series between Australia and England. This innovative feature is now accessible to all users of the Cricket Australia Live App worldwide.

By harnessing the power of GenAI, we have the ability to reimagine the way fans engage with sport, said Sonia Eland, Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech. HCLTech has partnered with Cricket Australia for several years through our long-term role as the sport's Official Digital Technology Partner, but our collaboration with Microsoft will further enhance the digital experience. Ultimately, our goal is to bring cricket fans even closer to the action.

Cricket Australia has leveraged Microsoft's Azure Open AI Service as well as HCLTech's frontend and API development support to create a more accessible match day AI companion for cricket fans.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

