Heated debate in Parliament over President's address

The Lok Sabha saw a fiery exchange between the ruling BJP and the opposition, particularly over remarks made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur lauded the government's achievements, including the upliftment of 25 crore people from poverty and the country's economic growth.

However, Rahul Gandhi raised concerns over issues like NEET exam irregularities, the Agniveer scheme, and farmer distress. His remarks about the Hindu community drew strong objections from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who demanded an apology.

Gandhi also criticised the Agniveer scheme, alleging that deceased Agniveers were not honored as martyrs. This was refuted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who claimed the government provides financial assistance to their families.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the President's address, raising issues like job vacancies and the relocation of statues in the Parliament complex. The opposition repeatedly demanded discussions on the NEET issue and expressed discontent with the government's policies.

Union ministers like Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Bansuri Swaraj highlighted the government's efforts in sectors such as housing, farmer welfare, and infrastructure. The heated debates underscored the political tensions between the ruling party and the opposition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Indian Parliament witnessed a heated debate on Monday as both Houses discussed the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address.