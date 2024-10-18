Business Standard
Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 752.5, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.79% in last one year as compared to a 26.65% gain in NIFTY and a 43.44% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 752.5, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24854.1. The Sensex is at 81254.32, up 0.31%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 9.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9603.3, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 755.5, up 2.68% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 56.79% in last one year as compared to a 26.65% gain in NIFTY and a 43.44% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 36.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

