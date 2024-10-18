Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life gets final approval from USFDA for Fludrocortisone Acetate tab

Zydus Life gets final approval from USFDA for Fludrocortisone Acetate tab

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Fludrocortisone Acetate tablets USP, 0.1 mg.

Fludrocortisone Acetate tablets are indicated as partial replacement therapy for primary and secondary adrenocortical insufficiency in Addison's disease and for the treatment of salt-losing adrenogenital syndrome.

The drug will be produced at the Groups manufacturing site at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to IQVIA MAT July 2024, Fludrocortisone acetate tablets generated annual sales of $19.9 million in the United States.

The group now has 400 approvals and has so far filed over 465 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

 

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharma companys consolidated net profit surged 30.64% to Rs 1,419.9 crore on 20.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,207.5 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

More From This Section

US dollar index seen mildly pressured near 2 and half month high

US dollar index seen mildly pressured near 2 and half month high

Wipro jumps on declaring 1:1 bonus issue

Wipro jumps on declaring 1:1 bonus issue

Infosys Q2 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 6,506 cr; declares dividend of Rs 21/share

Infosys Q2 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 6,506 cr; declares dividend of Rs 21/share

Net direct tax collections zoom around 180% over last decade on robust growth in personal income tax

Net direct tax collections zoom around 180% over last decade on robust growth in personal income tax

Board of Diamond Power Infrastructure appoints director

Board of Diamond Power Infrastructure appoints director

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences fell 0.19% to Rs 1,019 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Rachin's ton powers New Zealand to 402 runs

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts, at 81,300, Nifty climbs to 24,850; Financials gain 1%

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Raut disappointed with MVA seat-sharing delays, criticises congress leaders

power unit

Bonfiglioli starts work for Rs 320 cr Tamil Nadu unit; to start ops by 2025

Sadhguru,Jaggi Vasudev,vote,voting

LIVE news: Relief for Sadhguru as Supreme Court dismisses petition against Isha Foundation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon