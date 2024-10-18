Business Standard
Hinduja Global Solutions launches HGS AI Hub in Manila

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Hinduja Global Solutions today launched a state-of-the-art 'HGS AI Hub' in Manila, Philippinesto boost digital experience for its clients. This hub will serve as an interactive space where clients, partners, and employees can leverage advanced technologies to co-create digital solutions.

The HGS AI Hub is a unique facility in the Philippines, offering an immersive experience with digital technologies such as automation, analytics, AI, virtual reality, visual AI, and speech AI, all under one roof. Clients can interact with various technologies in real-time, providing an ideal setting for leveraging design thinking techniques to reimagine customer experience and develop practical solutions.

The HGS AI Hub was inaugurated by distinguished dignitaries, including His Excellency Harsh Kumar Jain, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Philippines; Partha DeSarkar, Group CEO - HGS; Pushkar Misra, President and CEO - HGS APAC; Mon Ibrahim, Executive Member National Innovation Council Philippines, and other senior HGS leaders.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

