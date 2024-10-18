Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index rises 1.90%

Oct 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Private Bank index closed up 1.90% at 25984.1 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Axis Bank Ltd added 5.74%, ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.70% and RBL Bank Ltd jumped 1.39%. The Nifty Private Bank index is up 14.00% over last one year compared to the 26.65% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 1.57% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.42% to close at 24854.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.27% to close at 81224.75 today.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

