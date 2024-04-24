Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit declines 1.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 15041.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Unilever declined 1.62% to Rs 2558.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2600.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 15041.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14953.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.55% to Rs 10277.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10120.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 60966.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59549.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
