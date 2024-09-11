Hindustan Zinc partners with Skipper for India's Heaviest Transmission Steel Pole Structure

Hindustan Zinc announced that its top quality zinc has been used in the galvanization process for India's heaviest transmission steel pole structure. The massive 400 kV (kilovolts) dual pole structure standing approximately 57 meters tall, underwent galvanization process utilizing a mix of Hindustan Zinc's low-dross jumbo special high grade zinc and special high grade (SHG) zinc ingots. The zinc galvanization process protects the intricate structure from corrosion and forms a barrier against air, water, heat and pollution thereby enhancing the structural integrity of the dual pole. The structure, designed and manufactured by Skipper Limited, is part of the 400 kV Quad Moose DC Transmission Lines Project under the proposed Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy with Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh. Skipper, India's largest power transmission and distribution structure manufacturer, operates one of the country's largest galvanizing facilities at its West Bengal plant.

The dual pole structure weighing over 200 metric tons offers a significantly optimized design compared to traditional four-legged lattice towers, making it ideal for metro cities and urban areas with space constraints. To protect against corrosion, the dual pole structure underwent galvanization employing a mix Hindustan Zinc's low-dross jumbo special high-grade zinc and special high grade (SHG) ingots, that involves the application of a zinc coating to steel, thereby forming a metallurgical bond with steel and creating a strong protective coating. The zinc layer extends the structure's lifespan by about 30-35 years. For the galvanization process, the heaviest structure utilized Hindustan Zinc's special high grade zinc and innovative low-dross (mineral waste on the surface of ingot) jumbo special high-grade zinc that offers convenience and simplifies handling & loading owing to its sheer size & weight. The galvanized dual pole was dispatched to Andhra Pradesh, a coastal region prone to corrosion. Zinc's protective layer is essential for coastal areas, where high humidity, salt and moisture accelerate corrosion and compromise structural integrity.

Zinc's sacrificial properties that protect steel make it vital for strengthening India's infrastructure, including public infrastructure, railways, roadways, bridges and power transmission. The galvanization process acts as a continuous protective shield for steel, preventing corrosion, reducing maintenance and replacement costs. According to the International Zinc Association's report titled 'New Corrosion Map of India', based on over 8 years of testing in 5 Indian cities, the average cost of corrosion up to 5% of the country's GDP. India's cost of corrosion is higher than other major countries due to lower utilization of galvanized coatings. It is much simpler and more cost-effective to prevent corrosion than to repair or replace the damaged equipment or component that failed because of corrosion.

