Hittco Tools standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.08% to Rs 1.45 croreNet profit of Hittco Tools rose 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.08% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.35% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.84% to Rs 5.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
