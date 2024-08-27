Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Unilever gets tax notice of Rs 962.75 cr over Rs 3k cr GSK deal

Hindustan Unilever gets tax notice of Rs 962.75 cr over Rs 3k cr GSK deal

HUL has said that it has an 'indemnification right' to recover the demand raised by the Income Tax department

Hindustan Unilever, HUL

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever has said that it will appeal against the tax notice. | Representational

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever has received a tax notice of Rs 962.75 crore, including an interest of Rs 329.33 crore, according to the company’s exchange filing.

The company added that the notice was issued over the non-deduction of tax deducted at source (TDS). This was related to a remittance of Rs 3,045 crore made for the acquisition of India Health Food Drink (HFD) intellectual property rights (IPR) from the GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Group. The payment was made for the merger of GSK’s India brands with HUL, including Horlicks, Boost, Maltova, and Viva.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Notably, the tax demand was raised by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, through a letter on August 23. However, the company has said that the tax demand does not expect any significant financial implications at this stage.

“The company has a strong case on merits on tax not withheld, basis available judicial precedents, which have held that the situs of an intangible asset is linked to the situs of the owner of the intangible asset and hence, income arising on sale of such intangible assets are not subject to tax in India,” said HUL.

Will appeal against tax notice: HUL

HUL has said that it will appeal against the order. The company added it has an ‘indemnification right’ to recover the demand raised by the Income Tax department.

More From This Section

Vaccine

Bharat Biotech launches oral cholera vaccine after positive phase 3 trial

RC Bhargava

Maruti's dealer stock to reduce to just 10 days by 2024-end: Bhargava

The additional Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals may need up to ~14,000 cr private funding

Cathay Cargo keen for biz in India, aims for 'coterminalisation' of planes

KL Rahul Metaman news

KL Rahul invests in lifestyle brand 'Metaman' for new premium perfume range

apple, apple logo

Apple's India operations set to create up to 600,000 jobs by year-end


HUL stock slips marginally

The markets reacted marginally to the development as the HUL stock slipped 0.19 per cent to Rs 2,815.85 on NSE at 10.10 am on Tuesday (August 27).

HUL-GSK deal

HUL completed the merger of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (GSKCH) with itself in 2020, over a year after the Rs 31,700 crore mega-deal was first announced.

As part of the merger, 3,500 employees became part of the Indian arm of the Anglo-Dutch giant Unilever. Since the deal, HUL has been distributing GSK’s brands like Eno, Crocin, Sensodyne, and others in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ritesh Tiwari, CFO, Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Unilever spells out strategy behind the first quarter volume growth

trading

Stocks to Watch, July 24: HUL, Bajaj Fin, L&T, Dr Reddy's, Vedanta, Axis Bk

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

HUL Q1 results: Net profit rises 2.2% to Rs 2,610 crore, revenue up 1.4%

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Q1 results: Net profit rises 2.7% to Rs 2,538 crore

PremiumHindustan unilever, HUL

Demand recovery hopes, valuations to support Hindustan Unilever stock

Topics : TDS Hindustan Unilever Hindustan Unilever HUL tax notice issue HUL-GSK deal GSK intellectual property rights Horlicks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon