KL Rahul invests in lifestyle brand 'Metaman' for new premium perfume range

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has joined the men’s lifestyle brand Metaman as a brand ambassador and increased his investment in the company for a new range of premium perfumes, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

While the financial details of the investment remain undisclosed, the capital raised by the firm will be used for the launch and marketing of the fragrance range, set to hit the market on August 30, the official statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

KL Rahul has put an undisclosed investment in the premium perfume range of ‘Drip Project,’ which has been rebranded as ‘Metaman’,” the official press release read. Metaman, founded in 2022, acquired Drip Project in 2023 and is aimed at offering affordable high-quality products to Generation Z (people born between 1997 – 2012).

On his association with the project, Rahul said that areas of health, wellness, sports, and fashion have always interested him. “I've chosen to enter spaces where I feel comfortable and where I can genuinely contribute, rather than just being the face or an ambassador…,” he added.

On the development, the co-founder of ‘Metaman by Drip Project’, Harsh Maskara said that Rahul has been associated with the company since its inception.

“When I introduced the idea of expanding The Drip Project into the fragrance market and re-launching Metaman, he (Rahul) showed immediate interest,” Maskara added.

Celebrities expand investment horizons

Recently, Rahul also broadened his investment portfolio with a stake in Flam, an AI-driven company. He also has investments in Boldfit, XYXX, Hyugalife, 4Cast, and Players Fund. Rahul is not the only celebrity to expand their investment portfolio by showing an avid interest in startups.

In July, Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu also announced her investment in wellness brand ‘hoop’. Likewise, celebrity couple Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma has invested in Bengaluru-based startup Digit Insurance, which recently went public.

Similarly, Sachin Tendulkar owns a small undisclosed stake in ed-tech company Unacademy and sports and entertainment arena Smaaash. Olympian Neeraj Chopra also owns a stake in a regional language streaming platform named Stage.