Friday, April 11, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1322.75, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.7% gain in NIFTY and a 5.46% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1322.75, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.25% on the day, quoting at 22902.15. The Sensex is at 75377.11, up 2.07%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 6.33% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50240.15, up 1.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1324.85, up 1.53% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 19.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.7% gain in NIFTY and a 5.46% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; European mkt advance

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; European mkt advance

Ola Electric launches its much awaited Roadster X motorcycle

Ola Electric launches its much awaited Roadster X motorcycle

Net inflows into equity mutual funds tumble 14% on month

Net inflows into equity mutual funds tumble 14% on month

IDFC First Bank allots 2.80 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 2.80 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector rises to 75.4% in Q3FY25 from 74.2% in previous quarter

Capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector rises to 75.4% in Q3FY25 from 74.2% in previous quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon