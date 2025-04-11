IDFC First Bank allots 2.80 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has allotted 2,80,597 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'. These equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Bank in all respects.
Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 73,22,10,69,840/- comprising of 7,32,21,06,984 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 73,22,38,75,810/- comprising of 7,32,23,87,581 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.
