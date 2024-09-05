ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.21%, rises for fifth straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2277.95, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.36% in last one year as compared to a 28.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2277.95, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 25185.05. The Sensex is at 82289.75, down 0.08%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 19.06% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23834.05, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2278.85, up 1.14% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 69.36% in last one year as compared to a 28.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 52.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News