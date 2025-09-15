Monday, September 15, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.36%, gains for five straight sessions

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.36%, gains for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1900.5, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.15% fall in NIFTY and a 10.2% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1900.5, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25091.5. The Sensex is at 81870.3, down 0.04%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has dropped around 2.36% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26363.25, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94186 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1904.4, up 0.06% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is down 9.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.15% fall in NIFTY and a 10.2% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 35.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coal India Ltd soars 0.61%, up for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd soars 0.61%, up for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd soars 1.88%, gains for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd soars 1.88%, gains for fifth straight session

Sterling Tools jumps on foray into EV power electronics with Chinese tie-up

Sterling Tools jumps on foray into EV power electronics with Chinese tie-up

India's vegetable oil imports up 7% on year in Aug-25

India's vegetable oil imports up 7% on year in Aug-25

Barometers trades sideways; auto shares underpressure

Barometers trades sideways; auto shares underpressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon