IDFC FIRST Bank allots 6.40 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
IDFC FIRST Bank has allotted 6,40,769 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased to Rs 73,19,83,39,970 /- comprising of 7,31,98,33,997 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

