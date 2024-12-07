Board of Sammaan Capital to consider fund raising options

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

On 11 December 2014

The Board of Sammaan Capital will meet on 11 December 2024 to consider and approve, raising of funds through issue of secured and/or unsecured debt and/or equity securities and/or any other convertible or exchangeable securities, including but not limited to, FCCBs, FCEBs or any combination thereof, by way of a public or preferential offer, a private placement, follow-on public offering, rights offering, qualified institutions placement or a combination thereof, or such other methods or combinations as may be decided, in India or abroad, and pricing thereof, as may be considered appropriate, subject to the approval of the members of the Company, and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable.

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

