IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 3.04%, up for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.1, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 22676. The Sensex is at 74771.35, up 0.7%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 3.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48493.05, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 568.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 422.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

