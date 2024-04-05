Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IFC to invest Rs 330 cr in Artemis Medicare Services

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Artemis Medicare Services has signed definitive agreements with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to raise funds of Rs 330 crore in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs).
Artemis operates a total of 713 beds predominantly in the Delhi NCR region, including a 541-bed quaternary care, super speciality hospital accredited by Joint Commission International and National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Healthcare Providers and five hospitals under the Artemis Lite and Daffodils brands. Additionally, the Company runs seven centres under the Artemis Cardiac Care brand under a Joint Venture with Philips. Artemis has 30% representation of women in its board including its Managing Director, Dr Devlina Chakravarty.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Company aims to increase bed capacity, introduce advanced speciality services, and enhance patient care to bridge demand-supply gaps and bolster its presence in Delhi NCR. Leveraging brownfield and greenfield opportunities, it aims to expedite growth and extend services to all sections of society in the coming years.
IFC's investment will help the Company improve healthcare accessibility and quality by supporting its growth plans in bed capacity, introducing newer medical treatment specialities, and establishing cardiac care centers in Tier 2 and 3 cities. It aims to foster job creation and professional development in the medical field, particularly among women, driving a sector-wide shift towards more affordable and high-quality healthcare solutions in areas they are needed most.
The transaction is subject to the approval of Artemis's shareholders, in-principle approval from stock exchanges and fulfilment of customary closing conditions
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Grasim Inds raises sustainability-link NCDs worth Rs 1,250 cr from IFC

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 10.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Grasim Industries raises sustainability-linked NCDs of Rs 1250 cr from IFC

Healthcare shares fall

Shilpa Medicare gains as Hyderabad unit clears USFDA inspection

Dollar Index Back Above 104 As Fed Officials Warn On Inflation

Thomas Cook launches EnterpriseFx in partnership with Visa &amp; Mastercard

We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

INR Around 83.40 Per US Dollar, Regulatory Changes Stay In Focus

AAVAS Fin soars after recording disbursements of Rs 18.9 bn in Q4

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon