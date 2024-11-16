Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indag Rubber posts nearly 29% YoY fall in Q2 PAT

Indag Rubber posts nearly 29% YoY fall in Q2 PAT

Image

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Indag Rubber has reported 28.50% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.52 crore on a 3.24% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 62.08 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from Precured Tread Rubber and allied products/services was Rs 60.98 crore (down 4.96% YoY) and that from Electronics including green energy storage was Rs 1.10 crore.

Total expenses increased by 2.65% YoY to Rs 62.54 crore in the September24 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 3.70 crore, down by 33.65% from Rs 5.58 crore in Q2 FY24.

Indag Rubber is one of the biggest players in the US retreading industry. The company provides retreading materials ranging from pre-cured retreaded rubber strips to other retreading accessories like envelopes.

 

The scrip had advanced 1.10% to end at Rs 184.10 on the BSE on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Women's ACT 2024, India vs China live score updates

Women's ACT 2024, India vs China LIVE UPDATES: India 0-0 China; 2nd Quarter

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Aussies in control as PAK lose their 7th wicket

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC seeks BJP, Cong chiefs response on complaints filed against each other

Election Commission of India

LIVE: EC seeks reply from Mallikarjun Kharge, JP Nadda on Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah's speeches

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU plans to teach Indian knowledge traditions across all disciplines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon