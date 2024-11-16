Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Infra Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 284.42 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Oriental Infra Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 284.42 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 8.21% to Rs 528.38 crore

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust reported to Rs 284.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 81.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 528.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 488.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales528.38488.27 8 OPM %78.7652.17 -PBDT446.8997.27 359 PBT264.67-74.96 LP NP284.42-81.85 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Hosts lose their 5th wicket, Maxwell departs

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM announces Rs 2 lakh, CM Yogi Rs 5 lakh for kin of infants killed in Jhansi hospital fire

Girish Chandra Murmu, Girish Chandra, Girish

Think out of the box, adapt to changing tech landscape: CAG tells officers

income tax itr taxation

CBDT launches campaign to inform taxpayers on undeclared foreign assets

Gemini

'Please die': Google's AI chatbot shocks student seeking help with homework

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon