Indegene launches Gen-AI platform - Cortex

Indegene launches Gen-AI platform - Cortex

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Indegene launched Cortex, a fit-for-purpose Generative AI (GenAI) platform, verticalized for the life sciences industry. As a life sciences-specialist knowledge engineering and multiagent orchestration platform, Cortex by Indegene enables life sciences leaders to adopt and scale this transformative technology with enterprise-grade governance.

This innovative platform is strategically essential to developing and scaling high-value life sciences use cases such as streamlining the content supply chain, making medical writing more effective and efficient, and accelerating Medical-Legal-Regulatory (MLR) reviews. Its knowledge engineering interface codifies Indegene's 25+ years of subject matter expertise into advanced knowledge graphs using a domainfriendly interface. Moreover, its fit-for-purpose agents can be configured with any preferred Large Language Model (LLM) and evolve as LLM state-of-the-art improves. Further, its multi-agent orchestration enables use case-specific applications for enterprise-wide system integration.

 

Together, these yield more reliable, accurate and trustworthy outcomes from LLM-based agents with substantially faster turnaround times and better ROI at lower risk, relative to industry-agnostic platforms. This GenAI platform's embedded domain knowledge graphs capture nuances and details of life sciences' processes and tasks and benefit from continuous improvement.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

