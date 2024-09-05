Business Standard
India asserting its emerging dominance in Green Hydrogen Sector

India asserting its emerging dominance in Green Hydrogen Sector

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy; Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated in a latest update that through the National Green Hydrogen Mission, we expect to position India as the global hub to produce Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. India has achieved significant progress namely awarding capacity of 3000 MW for electrolyser manufacturing; 4,12,000 TPA (Tonnes Per Annum) for Green Hydrogen production; issued tenders for 4,50,000 TPA of Green Hydrogen capacity and 7,39,000 TPA of Green Ammonia production. Pilot projects are likely to be initiated in the steel, shipping and mobility sector. The government has also launched the R&D scheme with an outlay of Rs. 400 crores to support the research activities in the Green Hydrogen ecosystem.
First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

