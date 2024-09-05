Volumes jump at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 23.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 145.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16239 shares Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Rites Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 23.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 145.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16239 shares. The stock dropped 1.50% to Rs.1,115.90. Volumes stood at 24657 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 90687 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5698 shares. The stock rose 1.81% to Rs.342.90. Volumes stood at 13714 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd saw volume of 10725 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2351 shares. The stock increased 4.81% to Rs.7,548.75. Volumes stood at 1547 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd witnessed volume of 1.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57097 shares. The stock increased 3.95% to Rs.676.40. Volumes stood at 48732 shares in the last session.

PVR Inox Ltd notched up volume of 49607 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17578 shares. The stock rose 2.12% to Rs.1,559.55. Volumes stood at 33066 shares in the last session.

