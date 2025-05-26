Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India becomes fourth largest economy

India becomes fourth largest economy

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated the people of India on the country's rise as the world's fourth-largest economy, crediting the achievement to the astute, dynamic, and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. India has climbed a spot in the global economic rankings, overtaking Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Saturday. The country's GDP has touched the $4 trillion mark, placing it behind only the United States, China and Germany in size.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade in positive terrain; IT shares jump for 2nd day

Barometers trade in positive terrain; IT shares jump for 2nd day

NTPC posts PAT of Rs 7,611 crore in Q4; board OKs divdend of Rs 3.35 per share

NTPC posts PAT of Rs 7,611 crore in Q4; board OKs divdend of Rs 3.35 per share

Finolex Ind spurts after PAT soars 112% QoQ

Finolex Ind spurts after PAT soars 112% QoQ

Anupam Rasayan rises after Q4 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Anupam Rasayan rises after Q4 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 45 cr

INR breaks under 85 mark against US dollar

INR breaks under 85 mark against US dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon