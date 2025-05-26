Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anupam Rasayan rises after Q4 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Anupam Rasayan rises after Q4 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Anupam Rasayan India rose 2.41% to Rs 687.60 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 44.19% to Rs 44.57 crore on a 24.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 500.16 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 88.12 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 52.16%, compared with Rs 57.91 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA (including other income) was at Rs 150 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared to Rs 104.7 crore in Q4 FY24, up 43%, and this would translate into 30% EBITDA margin in this quarter.

Total expenses rose 17.58% year on year to Rs 417.58 crore during the quarter. cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 282.97 crore (up 119.61% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 18.41 crore (up 8.35% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 27.41% to Rs 93.35 crore on 2.58% decrease in revenue to Rs 1,436.97 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan, commented, Consolidated revenue for the quarter Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 506 crore registering a growth of 22% YoY and 31% QoQ. Consolidated revenue for the full year FY25 stood at Rs 1,448 crore registering a degrowth of 4% YoY. This performance was supported by growth in pharma and polymer coupled with strong performance from Tanfac. Margins have remained consistent this quarter, reflecting our focus on operational efficiency and a favorable product mix.

Also Read

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Explosives stock up 62% so far in CY25, outruns market for 5th year in row

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 450pts; Nifty near 25,000; Eternal, Balkrishna Ind slips

stock market, trading, stocks

US futures jump while Asian shares slip after Trump delays EU tariffs

Modi, Narendra Modi

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi day after he lauds caste census decision

SpiceJet

Delhi HC dismisses KAL Airways, Maran's ₹1,300 crore claim against SpiceJet

While H1 FY25 was subdued due to weak macro conditions, I am pleased to share that H2 has shown clear signs of recovery particularly in Q4 FY25 where we have seen meaningful improvement with sales increasing both yearon-year and sequentially. We remain confident in our ability to return to the historical growth rates achieved prior to the recent slowdown.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Its business verticals are life science-related specialty chemicals, comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigments and dyes and polymer additives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR breaks under 85 mark against US dollar

INR breaks under 85 mark against US dollar

Dollar index tanks below 99 mark amid Trump tariff uncertainty

Dollar index tanks below 99 mark amid Trump tariff uncertainty

JSW Steel Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 1,503 cr

JSW Steel Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 1,503 cr

Volumes soar at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Ruchira Papers soars as Q4 PAT zooms 91% YoY to Rs 18 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Ruchira Papers soars as Q4 PAT zooms 91% YoY to Rs 18 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon