India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 48.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.91% to Rs 1.37 croreNet profit of India Cements Capital declined 48.21% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.91% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.371.61 -15 OPM %24.0944.72 -PBDT0.400.76 -47 PBT0.390.75 -48 NP0.290.56 -48
