India, China move to rebuild economic ties this year

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
India and China ended 2025 aiming to rebuild ties after over four years of tense relations over the eastern Ladakh boundary conflict. The two countries set on a long road of normalisation after agreeing to end the border face-off in October 2024, bringing to an end years of tension since the 2020 Galwan clash. As peace prevailed at the borders, a key prerequisite for India to establish good relations with China, the two sides stepped up the dialogue process. India's exports to China increased by around 90% year-on-year in November

