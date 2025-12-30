Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Concord Drugs gains on securing Rs 15-cr order

Concord Drugs gains on securing Rs 15-cr order

Concord Drugs rose 3.48% to Rs 86 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 14.71 crore for the supply of various pharmaceutical products.

The project involves supplying various government healthcare agencies, including TNMSC (six purchase orders), DGHS via Government Medical Stores Depots, TNMSC under the Mudhalvar Marundhagam Scheme (32 purchase orders), TGMSIDC, and other entities, with execution scheduled over the next 45 to 60 days.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 375% to Rs 0.19 crore on a 16.8% drop in revenue to Rs 10.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

