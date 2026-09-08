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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India reshaping global fintech landscape

India reshaping global fintech landscape

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Government noted in a latest update that India is reshaping the global fintech landscape through scale, innovation and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). The introduction of Aadhaar, expansion of internet connectivity and development of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transformed financial services. These innovations enabled digital identity, instant payments and consent-based data sharing at population scale. Indias experience demonstrates how technology can make financial services more accessible, efficient and inclusive. This transformation has positioned India as a global centre for fintech innovation and digital finance. The Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 reflects Indias growing global influence in this sector. Since its inception in 2020, GFF has grown into one of the worlds leading fintech gatherings. Its growth reflects increasing global interest in Indias digital financial architecture and fintech capabilities.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 6:50 PM IST