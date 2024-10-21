India's forex reserves fall by $10.75 billion to $690.43 billion

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by USD 3.709 billion to USD 701.176 billion.
For the week ended October 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 10.542 billion to USD 602.101 billion.
Gold reserves decreased by USD 98 million to USD 65.658 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 86 million to USD 18.339 billion.
India's reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 20 million to USD 4.333 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
