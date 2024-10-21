Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit declines 95.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.75% to Rs 4.04 croreNet profit of Shree Pacetronix declined 95.52% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.75% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.045.23 -23 OPM %9.9021.99 -PBDT0.271.06 -75 PBT0.050.86 -94 NP0.030.67 -96
