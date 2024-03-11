Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's Forex Reserves Jump $6.55 Billion To $625 Billion

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Continuing the gaining streak, Indias forex reserves surged $6.55 billion to $625.626 billion during the week ended March 1, according to the latest RBI data.
For the week ended March 1, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.043 billion to $554.231 billion, the data said.
Gold reserves increased by $569 million to $48.417 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $17 million to $18.18 billion, according to the data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $41 million to $4.798 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India's Forex Reserves Rise $2.9 Billion to $619 Billion

India's Forex Reserves Increase By $591 Million To $616.7 Billion

India's Forex Reserves Jump $5.7 Billion To $622.47 Billion

India's Forex Reserves Decline By $5.27 Billion To $617.23 Billion

India's Forex Reserves Fall $5.24 Billion To $617.23 Billion

GMR Power board to mull fund raising proposal

KPI Green secures 305 MW solar order for wind-solar hybrid project in Gujarat

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Coimbatore

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves Tier II bonds issuance of Rs 135 cr

Poly Medicure Board OKs to raise upto Rs 800 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon