Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX gained 2.80% as shares declined

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 160.90 points or 0.72% to 22,332.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.80% to 14.

HDFC Bank, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) and ITC were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,404.10, a premium of 71.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,332.65 in the cash market.