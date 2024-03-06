Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian Real Estate Markets Sees Significant Positive Shift In Homebuyer Sentiment And Investment Trends, According To FICCI Survey

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The Indian real estate market is experiencing a significant positive shift in homebuyer sentiment and investment trends, as unveiled by the latest FICCI - ANAROCK Homebuyer Sentiment Survey for the second half of 2023. The survey indicates a dynamic sector evolution driven by changing consumer preferences and robust investment confidence. The survey also highlighted a 7 per cent increase in investors considering residential real estate as a viable investment option, with 36 per cent of prospective buyers in the latter half of 2023 viewing properties from an investment lens. This uptick indicates the sector's appeal as a stable and lucrative investment avenue.
Luxury homes are seeing a rise in demand, with 20 per cent of respondents favouring such properties in the latter half of 2023, up from 12 per cent in the latter half of 2021. Meanwhile, the demand for affordable housing has decreased significantly, from 40 per cent in the second half of 2020 to just 21 per cent in H2- 2023, prompting developers to adjust the supply accordingly. Further, the survey reveals a notable preference for larger homes, with 50 per cent of respondents favouring 3BHK configurations. This preference underscores a trend towards more spacious living environments despite the normalisation of life post-pandemic and rising residential prices.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bharat Agri Fert &amp; Realty Ltd to launch soft booking of 'WEMBLEY' G-59 Floors Residential Project at Shiv Sai Paradise, Majiwada, Thane on 24 Oct - DUSSEHRA

Festive Fervor: Residential Real Estate Set for Remarkable Growth in Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon Leads the Way

Arvind SmartSpaces edges higher after PAT more than doubles in Q3; quarterly bookings at Rs 280 crore

Suraj Estate Developers launches new residential project in Mumbai

From Boom to Bloom: Why Koramangala is Blossoming into Bengaluru's Most Coveted Residential Hub

IIFL Finance to receive USD 200 million liquidity support from Fairfax India

J Kumar Infraprojects receives LoA of Rs 912 cr for Coastal Road Project

Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots 38,125 equity shares under ESOP

Indices trade with modest losses; oil &amp; gas stocks slide

Shankara Building Products receives ratings action from CRISIL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon