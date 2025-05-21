Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit declines 17.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.94% to Rs 206.06 croreNet profit of Indo Tech Transformers declined 17.95% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.94% to Rs 206.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.32% to Rs 63.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 611.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 503.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales206.06174.71 18 611.78503.21 22 OPM %10.0315.25 -12.4411.76 - PBDT25.4428.35 -10 90.4562.19 45 PBT24.3027.07 -10 85.9857.28 50 NP20.9825.57 -18 63.8846.86 36
