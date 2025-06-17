Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INDRA and AXISCADES Technologies sign agreement

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

To boost cutting-edge systems in India

Indra, a European-based global leader in defense, aerospace, and strategic systems, and AXISCADES a prominent technology solutions provider in defense, aerospace and strategic electronics, are proud to announce a strategic alliance. Indra is keen to acquire defense-related products and services from AXISCADES, which will be delivered through AXISCADES comprehensive design, development, production, and supply chain center. Both companies are actively exploring joint product development for the Indian and global markets, potentially adapting existing Indra products or creating new ones specifically tailored to meet customer needs.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

