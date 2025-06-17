Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹27,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹27,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.75% GS 2029 for a notified amount of ₹15,000 crore and (ii) 7.09% GS 2054 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on June 20, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adarsh Mercantile reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adarsh Mercantile reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vipul reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vipul reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indrayani Biotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indrayani Biotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening

Stock Alert: Zee Entertainment, Hikal, NTPC, Biocon, Hyundai Motor India

Stock Alert: Zee Entertainment, Hikal, NTPC, Biocon, Hyundai Motor India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayAgniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon