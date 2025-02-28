Friday, February 28, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 75.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 75.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 55.69% to Rs 17.32 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 75.51% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 55.69% to Rs 17.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales17.3239.09 -56 OPM %16.868.80 -PBDT1.892.12 -11 PBT0.431.08 -60 NP0.240.98 -76

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

