Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 75.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.69% to Rs 17.32 croreNet profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 75.51% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 55.69% to Rs 17.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales17.3239.09 -56 OPM %16.868.80 -PBDT1.892.12 -11 PBT0.431.08 -60 NP0.240.98 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content