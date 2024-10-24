Business Standard
IndusInd Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1272.3, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.94% in last one year as compared to a 27.61% rally in NIFTY and a 20.43% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1272.3, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24401.85. The Sensex is at 80062.95, down 0.02%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has eased around 11.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51239, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.93 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1277.4, up 0.24% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd tumbled 9.94% in last one year as compared to a 27.61% rally in NIFTY and a 20.43% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

