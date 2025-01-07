Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 170.72 points or 0.39% at 43312.45 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.09%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.47%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.21%),InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (down 0.87%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 0.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ksolves India Ltd (down 0.6%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 0.46%), Infosys Ltd (down 0.45%), Wipro Ltd (down 0.29%), and Coforge Ltd (down 0.27%).

On the other hand, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 11.02%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 9.88%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 5.05%) turned up.

 

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 897.85 or 1.65% at 55235.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 145.61 points or 0.92% at 15924.58.

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

Manmohan's economic policies formed basis of India's growth: TN CM Stalin

Election Commission, Gyanesh Kumar, Rajiv Kumar, SS Sandhu

LIVE news updates: Voting to take place in Delhi on Feb 5, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 200 pts higher at 78,150; Broader mkts gain 1%; Oil, metal, Health lead

election commssion, Election Commissioners

Delhi Assembly election dates announced: Voting on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

HMPV, disease, illness, health

HMPV cases in India: Which age group is most affected? Check complete guide

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.9 points or 0.54% at 23742.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 312.9 points or 0.4% at 78277.89.

On BSE,2648 shares were trading in green, 1254 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saregama India Ltd spurts 1.3%

Saregama India Ltd spurts 1.3%

Nifty holds 23,700 levels; European mrkt opens in negative terrain

Nifty holds 23,700 levels; European mrkt opens in negative terrain

Birlasoft recognized as supplier under UK Govt's G-Cloud 14 Procurement Framework

Birlasoft recognized as supplier under UK Govt's G-Cloud 14 Procurement Framework

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1.37%, up for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1.37%, up for fifth straight session

TARC registers presales of Rs 1,165 crore in Q3 FY25

TARC registers presales of Rs 1,165 crore in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon