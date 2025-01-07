Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals near gap-up open for India; FY25 adv GDP est awaited
Markets Today LIVE: Indian markets are likely to open higher tracking gains on Wall Street boosted by a rally in tech stocks and reports that Donald Trump's tariffs regime might be more moderate
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, January 7, 2025: While the Indian equity benchmarks saw their worst single-day fall in the past three months on account of continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), markets in other regions, including Europe and the US climbed as a Washington Post report indicated that the incoming Donald Trump administration might be exploring imposing a less severe set of tariffs targeted towards sectors critical for the US. However, President-elect Trump later denied the reports as 'Fake News' on a Truth Social post.
While FIIs net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,575.06 crore on Monday, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to repose faith in the long-term prospects of the Indian economy by buying shares worth Rs 5,749.65 crore during the previous trading session.
In that backdrop, at 6:42 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,813, around 100 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.
Investors would also keep their eyes peeled for the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY25, on tap today. READ MORE
In other news, as the finance ministry concluded nine rounds of pre-Budget consultations on Monday, steps to boost consumption and employment, tax concessions — for individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — along with wide ranging reforms were among the suggestions given by various stakeholders. READ MORE
However, the rupee fell to a new low of Rs 85.83 per dollar on Monday as the US dollar hovered near a two-year high. State-owned banks sold dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which avoided further depreciation. The local currency settled at Rs 85.78 per dollar on Friday. READ MORE
Separately, the finance ministry has suggested that banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) increase their participation in financing large-scale infrastructure initiatives, which are crucial for India’s ambition to achieve developed nation (Viksit Bharat) status by 2047. Speaking at an event organised by the India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL), M Nagaraju, secretary of the Department of Financial Services in the finance ministry, said he had advised IIFCL, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, and banks to move away from secured assets and pursue new, larger infrastructure projects. READ MORE
Elsewhere, Indian bonds included last year in a key global benchmark will fail to draw as much money as previously estimated, according to Morgan Stanley. Analysts Nimish M. Prabhune and Gek Teng Khoo, in a note, cited pressure on the Indian rupee, rising US Treasury yields, a hawkish Federal Reserve stance and uncertainties around US trade policy as reasons for the shortfall. READ MORE
On the positive side of things, amidst discussions about slowing government capex, the Ministry of Railways has spent 76 per cent of its allocated budgetary capital expenditure for 2024-25 (FY25) in the first nine months of the financial year, according to estimates from Indian Railways. READ MORE
In other news, the 100-stock largecap basket of Mutual funds (MFs) has seen a major reshuffle in the latest semi-annual reclassification, with seven midcap stocks and four new listings earning the largecap tag. READ MORE
In contrast, shares of state-owned bank stocks were under pressure on Monday due to muted deposit and credit growth numbers reported by these lenders in the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2024-25 (FY25). READ MORE
Elsewhere, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday relaxed settlement norms for brokerage accounts remaining inactive for more than 30 days. Brokers will now have to return the money lying in such idle accounts on a pre-decided settlement date every month. READ MORE
The primary markets, meanwhile, is poised to see heightened activity today, with one mainline IPO, Indo Farm Equipment Limited IPO, listing on the bourses, and two mainline IPOs, including Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO and Quadrant Future Tek Limited IPO, opening for subscription.
Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited IPO in the mainline section will enter its second day of subscription. It got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for share sale on Monday and finally ended the day with 13.32 times subscription. READ MORE
In the SME section, too, one IPO of Technichem Organics Limited, will list on the bourses, while the subscription window for Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited IPO will close. Three SME IPOs, including Avax Apparels And Ornaments Limited IPO, Delta Autocorp Limited IPO, and B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Limited IPO, will open for bids today, and Indobell Insulation Limited IPO will enter its second day of subscription.
In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 settled down by over 1 per cent each, dragged by selling pressure across counters. The 30-share Sensex tumbled as much as 1,258.12 points or 1.59 per cent to settle at 77,964.99, while the Nifty50 ended lower by 388.70 points or 1.62 per cent at 23,616.05. The Nifty50 recorded a day's high of 24,089.95, while the day's low was 23,551.90 on Monday.
The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in the markets, ended higher by 15.58 per cent at 15.65.
Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended down by 2.70 per cent, and 3.20 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices ended in the red, with the Nifty PSU Bank being the worst hit, ending down by 4 per cent. Other notable decliners included the Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, Media, Metal, Private Bank, Realty, Consumer Durables, and Energy, among others that fell between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region, meanwhile, climbed on Tuesday, following a tech rally on Wall Street that saw the S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite post back-to-back gains.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rebounded 2.06 per cent after yesterday's fall, while the broad-based Topix gained 1.12 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.01 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.30 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.13 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was lower by 0.51 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 was ahead by 0.39 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was marginally ahead by 0.05.
Hong Kong-listed tech stocks were in the spotlight after the US Defense Department added Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings and battery maker CATL to a list of firms it calls “Chinese military companies.”
Tencent's Hong Kong listed shares fell 5 per cent, while its American depositary receipts fell almost 8 per cent overnight.
Global stocks rose while the US dollar index dropped on Monday after President-elect Donald Trump denied a newspaper report that his incoming administration would likely pursue a less-aggressive tariff policy than he previously threatened.
European stocks and currencies climbed following a Washington Post report earlier on Monday that Trump aides were exploring tariff plans that would be applied to every country but cover only certain sectors deemed critical to national or economic security. That would mark a significant shift from Trump's campaign pledge for broader tariffs.
Trump called the story wrong and "just another example of Fake News" in a social media post.
The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq finished higher, led by gains in communication services, technology and materials equities. The Dow ended lower, dragged down by consumer staples stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.06 per cent to 42,706.56, the S&P 500 rose 0.55 per cent to 5,975.38 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.24 per cent to 19,864.98.
The pan-European stock index finished up 0.94 per cent at 512.37, near its session high of 513.08. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1.20 per cent to 857.39.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.68 per cent to 108.22, with the euro up 0.8 per cent at $1.039.
Yields on long-term Treasury securities, including the benchmark 10-year note and 30-year bond, rose as traders weighed Trump's tariff policy. The 10-year yield rose 1.7 basis points to 4.612 per cent, while the 30-year yield climbed 1.9 basis points to 4.8337 per cent.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 1.5 basis points to 4.264 per cent.
Oil prices eased in volatile trade. Brent futures fell 0.3 per cent to settle at $76.30 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.5 per cent to settle at $73.56.
Gold prices lost ground as rising US Treasury yields offset a weak US dollar. Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $2,636.35 an ounce. US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent lower at $2,647.40.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi eases settlement norms for brokerage accounts inactive over 30 days
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday relaxed settlement norms for brokerage accounts remaining inactive for more than 30 days. Brokers will now have to return the money lying in such idle accounts on a pre-decided settlement date every month.

Till now, brokers were required to return funds within three working days of identifying inactivity. READ MORE
Till now, brokers were required to return funds within three working days of identifying inactivity. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Large-cap cut-off surpasses Rs 1 trillion as 11 new stocks join the list
The 100-stock largecap basket of Mutual funds (MFs) has seen a major reshuffle in the latest semi-annual reclassification with seven midcap stocks and four new listings earning the largecap tag. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold slumps Rs 10 to Rs 78,700, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 91,400
The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,700 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400. The price of 22-carat gold also went down by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,140. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ARPUs to rise, user churn to subside for telcos in Q3FY25, say analysts
Telecom operators (telcos) are expected to report continuing growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) in the third quarter (October-December) of the current financial year (Q3FY25), analysts believe. The impact of SIM (subscriber identity module) consolidation, as a result of July's tariff hike, is also expected to subside, they said. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Experts, however, say resilience in rural demand, along with sustained agricultural and services-sector output, will keep India on a growth path towards achieving 6.4-6.8 per cent expansion in FY25.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's FY25 GDP growth likely to remain in 6.4-6.8% range: Experts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Three weeks before the Union Budget for FY26, the National Statistics Office will release the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY25 on January 7 amid a moderation in growth expectations.
Experts, however, say resilience in rural demand, along with sustained agricultural and services-sector output, will keep India on a growth path towards achieving 6.4-6.8 per cent expansion in FY25.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lowered the growth projection for this financial year to 6.6 per cent from an earlier estimate of 7.2 per cent. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Fully accessible route bonds — those offered to global investors without limits — will fall short of an initial $25 billion to $30 billion passive flow that was estimated to come in after their inclusion to the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, analysts Nimish M. Prabhune and Gek Teng Khoo wrote in a note.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian bond-index inflows may fall short of estimate, says Morgan Stanley
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian bonds included last year in a key global benchmark will fail to draw as much money as previously estimated, according to Morgan Stanley.
Fully accessible route bonds — those offered to global investors without limits — will fall short of an initial $25 billion to $30 billion passive flow that was estimated to come in after their inclusion to the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, analysts Nimish M. Prabhune and Gek Teng Khoo wrote in a note.
They cited pressure on the Indian rupee, rising US Treasury yields, a hawkish Federal Reserve stance and uncertainties around US trade policy as reasons for the shortfall. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Outlook 2025: Govt capex, safeguard duty key to steel sector performance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A surge in imports, lower exports, and weak prices reflected on the Indian steel industry in calendar year (CY) 2024. As the possibility of a safeguard duty gathers momentum, the big question facing the industry is, will 2025 be any better?
Prices of hot rolled coil, a benchmark for flat steel, are at a four-year low. Data from the price reporting and market intelligence firm BigMint shows that the price of HRC ex-Mumbai stood at Rs 46,600 per tonne as of January 3, 2025, with the lowest recorded price at Rs 46,400 per tonne as of December 20, 2024. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Railways ministry spends 76% of FY25 capital expenditure by December
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Railways has spent 76 per cent of its allocated budgetary capital expenditure for 2024-25 (FY25) in the first nine months of the financial year, according to estimates from Indian Railways.
The ministry has spent Rs 1.91 trillion from gross budgetary support, Rs 824 crore from external resources, and Rs 8,733 crore from extra-budgetary resources (public-private partnership) on infrastructure creation. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Speaking at an event organised by the India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL), M Nagaraju, secretary of the Department of Financial Services in the finance ministry, said he had advised IIFCL, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, and banks to move away from secured assets and pursue new, larger infrastructure projects. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FinMin wants banks, NBFCs to join hands to fund large infra projects
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The finance ministry has suggested that banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) increase their participation in financing large-scale infrastructure initiatives, which are crucial for India’s ambition to achieve developed nation (Viksit Bharat) status by 2047.
Speaking at an event organised by the India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL), M Nagaraju, secretary of the Department of Financial Services in the finance ministry, said he had advised IIFCL, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, and banks to move away from secured assets and pursue new, larger infrastructure projects. READ MORE
8:14 AM
The local currency settled at Rs 85.78 per dollar on Friday.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee falls to new low of 85.83 as dollar hovers near two-year high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee fell to a new low of Rs 85.83 per dollar on Monday as the US dollar hovered near a two-year high. State-owned banks sold dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which avoided further depreciation.
The local currency settled at Rs 85.78 per dollar on Friday.
The Dollar index rose to 108.86. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jobs, growth, demand in focus as FinMin concludes pre-Budget talks
As the finance ministry concluded nine rounds of pre-Budget consultations on Monday, steps to boost consumption and employment, tax concessions — for individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — along with wide ranging reforms were among the suggestions given by various stakeholders.

The Union Budget for FY26 assumes significance as it comes on the back of lower-than-expected growth numbers during the second quarter and geopolitical uncertainty. READ MORE
The Union Budget for FY26 assumes significance as it comes on the back of lower-than-expected growth numbers during the second quarter and geopolitical uncertainty. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPI selloff, HMPV scare drag markets to worst fall in three months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks on Monday plunged more than 1.5 per cent to post their worst single-day decline in three months amid continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling and weak business updates from Indian lenders that raised concerns about corporate results in the December quarter.
What added to investor nervousness was the detection of five flu-like Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Karnataka and Gujarat, even as the government has said there is no need to panic. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Jan 7, 2025 - Coal India, Mobikwik, Nuvoco Vistas, Airtel
Results today:Mobikwik, GM Breweries, Krishna Ventures, Leel Electricals, UH Zaveri, VR Woodart, and others will announce their quarterly earnings on January 7. READ MORE
8:04 AM
However, early signs indicate a positive opening for the markets. At 6:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 51 points higher at 23,772, pointing to a higher start for the bourses. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: FY25 GDP; Quadrant, Capital Infra IPOs; Indo Farm IPO listing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As investors eye FY25 GDP advance estimates and development in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, the persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remains a major overhang.
However, early signs indicate a positive opening for the markets. At 6:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 51 points higher at 23,772, pointing to a higher start for the bourses. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rebounded 2.37 per cent after yesterday's fall, while the broad-based Topix gained 1.27 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.02 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.47 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.27 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was lower by 0.48 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 was ahead by 0.34 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.12.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Tuesday, following a tech rally on Wall Street that saw the S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite post back-to-back gains.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rebounded 2.37 per cent after yesterday's fall, while the broad-based Topix gained 1.27 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.02 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.47 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.27 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was lower by 0.48 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 was ahead by 0.34 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.12.
