Manmohan's economic policies formed basis of India's growth: TN CM Stalin

Manmohan's economic policies formed basis of India's growth: TN CM Stalin

Paying rich tributes to Singh at a memorial meeting organised by the TNCC here, MK Stalin said the late Prime Minister had served as Finance Minister during the economic crisis

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

The economic policies framed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh formed the basis of India's growth and Tamil was accorded classical language status during his reign, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

Paying rich tributes to Singh at a memorial meeting organised by the TNCC here, he said the late Prime Minister had served as Finance Minister during the economic crisis.

"Manmohan Singh brought various schemes for the welfare of the people. The economic policies formulated by him became the foundation for India's growth, Stalin, who is also the DMK president, said on Singh who died due to age-related ailments on December 26, 2024.

 

In 2004 the Prime Minister's position came seeking him following the victory in the elections. Everybody including former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to accept the position. But she declined and was magnanimous enough to give it to Manmohan Singh, Stalin said.

Singh remained in power for a decade and during his rule several schemes were implemented. Tamil was given the classical language status during his rule. Singh's fame, which has been etched in history, will last forever, he said after unveiling a portrait of the late Prime Minister, on the occasion which was also to pay tributes to former Union Minister and Congress leader E V K S Elangovan.

The Chief Minister unveiled a portrait of Elangovan too and paid floral tributes to the two personalities. A two minutes' silence was observed on the occasion at the meeting which was attended by TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai and leaders of DMK allies.

Stalin described Elangovan, who died on December 14, 2024, as a pillar of TNCC.

We have lost two important leaders. Their death is a huge loss. I know both of them. It's a personal loss for me too, the Chief Minister said.

M K Stalin Manmohan Singh Tamil Nadu mk stalin Economic policy

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

