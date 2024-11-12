Business Standard
Inox Wind bags repeat order of 87 MW from Continuum

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Inox Wind (IWL) has bagged an order for 87 MW from Continuum Green Energy (Continuum), a leading renewables C&I player. This repeat order from Continuum is for IWL's 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and will be executed on an end-to-end turnkey basis.

Additionally, IWL will provide post commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services. The project will be executed in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The addition of this order takes the total cumulative orders from Continuum to ~ 700 MW, and IWL's orderbook to >3.4 GW, the highest ever in its history.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

